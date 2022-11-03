Sub Base, Shipyard, and Hospital Point Drinking Water Data Packages Submitted to Hawaii Department of Health

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) submitted test results and other operational information for former Submarine Base Pearl Harbor (Zone C1), Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Hospital Point (Zone C3) to Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) for final review March 11.



Zone C1 is home to Submarine Force Pacific headquarters. Pier Side Child Development Center is also located in this zone. Zone C3 is home to Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, as well as some military housing for all branches in the Hospital Point neighborhood.



Post home and non-residential building flushing data results for Zones C1 and C3 will be posted on the IDWST Flushing and Sampling Data website within the next few days. This data includes lab results from the Navy and DOH.



Pending validation of these results, DOH’s final review should take approximately seven days. DOH uses multiple lines of evidence to evaluate sample data. These lines of evidence are used to confirm no contamination is entering the Navy water system and no contamination remains in the affected zone. Once DOH determines the Navy’s drinking water is safe to drink in each zone, it will amend the health advisory for Zones C1 and C3.



After DOH amends the advisory for these zones, the housing office will email a letter to residents from the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) commanding officer stating their water is safe to drink. Once residents are notified, those who are occupying temporary alternate lodging are expected to re-occupy their residence within two days. For non-resident facilities within the zones, JBPHH will notify the respective facility managers.



To ensure any future water issues are immediately addressed, the Navy has established rapid response teams who are available to respond to calls 24 hours a day. The teams can be reached by calling the JBPHH Emergency Operations Center at any of the following phone numbers:



·(808) 449-1979

·(808) 448-3262

·(808) 448-2557

·(808) 448-2570

·(808) 448-2583



For more information, residents can refer to the Resident Resource Guide. Additional resources, Temporary Lodging Allowance (TLA) claim information, updates on water recovery efforts and news are available at: www.cpf.navy.mil/JBPHH-Water-Updates/.



Impacted residents can contact DOH at sdwb@doh.hawaii.gov or 808-586-4258.



The Army’s Task Force Ohana Family Assistance Center at the Aliamanu Military Reservation (AMR) Community Center will provide support for Army residents returning home in any housing area. The services at the community center will include finance, Army Emergency Relief, Exceptional Family Member Program, and more. For any questions, contact the Task Force Ohana hotline at (808) 620-7938 or (808) 620-7951.



Resources specific to Department of the Air Force (DAF) personnel are available at https://websites.dso.mil/sites/water-concern/. DAF members needing assistance with TLA can make an appointment with the 15th Comptroller Squadron at https://tlaclaims.setmore.com.



The IDWST is composed of representatives from the Navy, Army, DOH, and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.



DOH’s Nov. 29, 2021, public health advisory for the Navy water system remains in effect for zones A3 (Iroquois Point), C1 (Sub Base), C2 (Hale Alii, Marine Barracks, Hospital Point), C3 (Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Hospital Point), D2 (Hale Na Koa, Officer Field, Onizuka Village), and D3 (Earhart Village).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2022 Date Posted: 03.11.2022 22:34 Story ID: 416358 Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sub Base, Shipyard, and Hospital Point Drinking Water Data Packages Submitted to Hawaii Department of Health, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.