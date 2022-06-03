Slava Ukraini: 30 years of solidarity, history, and partnership between the Cal Guard and Ukraine

Sacramento, Calif. – “We have been partnered with Ukraine for 30 years,” said California State Guard Brig. Gen. Peter B. Cross, commander of Youth and Community Programs task force for the California Military Department during a rally on the steps of the State Capitol in support of Ukraine. “Not just last year. Not just this week. For 30 years.”



The Ukrainian American House sponsored event brought together lawmakers, military leaders, community members, and all walks of life to focus on the conflict invading every corner of Ukraine.



“We have been training with our Ukraine military counterparts,” said Cross. “We have friends in Ukraine, this is personal for us.”



Cross is referring to the State Partnership Program the California National Guard has been nurturing with Ukraine for nearly 30 years. SPP was formed from a 1991 U.S. European Command initiative for Reserve component Soldiers and Airmen to develop Joint Contact Team Programs in the Baltic Region.



Since then, the SPP includes 85 partnerships with 93 nations around the globe, including the California and Ukraine affiliation.



“California is home to one of the nation’s most active National Guard forces in response to natural and domestic emergencies,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jonathan M. Shiroma, deputy director of California National Guard Public Affairs. “Especially over the past two years with COVID-19, domestic support, and wildland fires, that experience is critical in our exchanges with Ukraine’s Armed Forces on their domestic-response roles.”



The military-to-military training benefits both nations through exercises, senior leader engagements, and other activities that strengthen and reinforce the strong bond between both nations to achieve NATO interactiveness with Ukraine.



Over the past dozen years, joint operations with several other North American and European countries have been conducted to improve operational and strategic logistics, training, and planning.



During multi-national operations like Clear Skies, participation from Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. strengthened the sharing of best practices and lessons learned. That mission focused on air sovereignty, air interdiction, air-to-ground integration, air mobility operations, aeromedical evacuation, cyber defense, and personnel recovery.



California Air National Guard’s 144th Fighter Wing participated in Clear Skies and hosted pilots of Ukrainian Armed Forces in September 2021 for familiarization flights with the F-15C Eagle fighter jet in Fresno, California.



Rapid Trident, a Ukrainian-hosted, U.S. Army Europe-exercise hosted more than 3,700 soldiers from 14 nations in 2019 in Yavoriv, Ukraine. Troops from California Army National Guard’s Roseville-based 115th Regional Support Group supported the two-week event through logistical and field support.



“The interoperability between different countries with different methods and languages is a unique challenge for SPP and exercises like these,” said Shiroma. “It is through these types of practical and informational exchanges that our professional knowledge grows, and mutual trust is built.”



From multi-national operations to smaller engagement teams that visit between California and Ukraine, the SPP has strengthened the relationship through conversation of ideas, practices, and innovation.



During this time of unprecedented turmoil in Ukraine, California has shown its devout dedication to their partners fighting for their nation.



“The men and women of the California National Guard are looking on with admiration, pride, and a deep emotional attachment,” said Cross.



While the world looks on with concern and prayers, especially those with ties to Ukrainian family and friends, Cross relayed this message to the crowd of American and Ukrainian flags waving proudly in the Sacramento breeze.



“I’d like to close with a note from a senior Ukrainian general sent to General Baldwin,” said Cross about a message sent to Maj. Gen. David S. Baldwin, the adjutant general of the California National Guard. “Let’s keep calm, let’s believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Victory will be ours, glory to Ukraine!”

