Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Slava Ukraini: 30 years of solidarity, history, and partnership between the Cal Guard and Ukraine

    Slava Ukraini: 30 years of solidarity, history, and partnership between the Cal Guard and Ukraine

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Amanda Johnson 

    California National Guard Primary   

    A California citizen walks with the American and Ukrainian flag together at a rally in support of Ukraine on the steps of California’s Capitol building, Sacramento, Calif., March 6, 2022. Lawmakers and community members gathered for a rally to show support for local Ukrainian Americans and Ukrainians fighting for the preservation of their nation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Amanda H. Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 14:20
    Photo ID: 7088790
    VIRIN: 220306-Z-NP032-0077
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Slava Ukraini: 30 years of solidarity, history, and partnership between the Cal Guard and Ukraine, by SFC Amanda Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    California National Guard
    Ukraine
    Slava Ukraini

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT