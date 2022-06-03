A California citizen walks with the American and Ukrainian flag together at a rally in support of Ukraine on the steps of California’s Capitol building, Sacramento, Calif., March 6, 2022. Lawmakers and community members gathered for a rally to show support for local Ukrainian Americans and Ukrainians fighting for the preservation of their nation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Amanda H. Johnson)
This work, Slava Ukraini: 30 years of solidarity, history, and partnership between the Cal Guard and Ukraine, by SFC Amanda Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
