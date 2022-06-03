Slava Ukraini: 30 years of solidarity, history, and partnership between the Cal Guard and Ukraine

California State Guard Brig. Gen. Peter B. Cross, commander of California Military Department’s Youth and Community Programs Task Force, stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian American House on the steps of California’s Capitol building, Sacramento, Calif., March 6, 2022. Lawmakers and community members gathered for a rally to show support for local Ukrainian Americans and Ukrainians fighting for the preservation of their nation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Amanda H. Johnson)

