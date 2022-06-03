Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Slava Ukraini: 30 years of solidarity, history, and partnership between the Cal Guard and Ukraine

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Amanda Johnson 

    California National Guard Primary   

    California State Guard Brig. Gen. Peter B. Cross, commander of California Military Department’s Youth and Community Programs Task Force, stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian American House on the steps of California’s Capitol building, Sacramento, Calif., March 6, 2022. Lawmakers and community members gathered for a rally to show support for local Ukrainian Americans and Ukrainians fighting for the preservation of their nation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Amanda H. Johnson)

    State Partnership Program
    California National Guard
    Ukraine
    Slava Ukraini

