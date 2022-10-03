Maj. Gen. Lesperance holds 2ID Advisory Council Meeting

Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. David A. Lesperance, Commanding General of the Second Infantry...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. David A. Lesperance, Commanding General of the Second Infantry Division/Republic of Korea-U.S. Combined Division holds a 2nd Infantry Division Advisory Council Meeting on Camp Casey, March 10, 2022.The purpose of the Advisory Council meeting is to foster a better understanding and improved relations between the 2ID/RUCD and neighboring Korean communities. (Photo by Sgt. Willis Hobbs, 210 Field Artillery Brigade Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

CAMP CASEY, Republic of Korea- Maj. Gen. David A. Lesperance, Commanding General of the Second Infantry Division/Republic of Korea-U.S. Combined Division holds a 2nd Infantry Division Advisory Council Meeting on Camp Casey, March 10, 2022.



The purpose of the Advisory Council meeting is to foster a better understanding and improved relations between the 2ID/RUCD and neighboring Korean communities by establishing effective channels of communication between the 2ID command and council.



The emphasis of the meeting was put on "Sustaining the Alliance" between 2ID and the advisory council. Many distinguished guests from the advisory council were in attendance and received awards and certificates from the 2ID/RUCD command team at the end of the meeting.



"Through our deep investment in time and resources here, in the 60 plus years after the Korean War, we had deep ties with our neighbors. Those relationships, built over long dinners, golf outings and community relations events, sustained us through the good times and during times that challenged the Division," said Lesperance.



In his closing remarks Lesperance stated, "I hope by sharing this meal together, we have set the foundation for our strong future. Our goal is to try and meet twice a year like this in hopes that we are able to maintain an open dialogue over the coming months."



POC for this News Release is as follows,

Sgt. Willis Hobbs

210th Field Artillery Brigade

willis.d.hobbs2.mil@army.mil