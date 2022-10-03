Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Lesperance holds 2ID Advisory Council Meeting [Image 3 of 10]

    Maj. Gen. Lesperance holds 2ID Advisory Council Meeting

    DONGDUCHEON, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.10.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Maj. Gen. David A. Lesperance, Commanding General of the Second Infantry Division/Republic of Korea-U.S. Combined Division holds a 2nd Infantry Division Advisory Council Meeting on Camp Casey, March 10, 2022.The purpose of the Advisory Council meeting is to foster a better understanding and improved relations between the 2ID/RUCD and neighboring Korean communities. (Photo by Sgt. Willis Hobbs, 210 Field Artillery Brigade Public Affairs)

    Korea
    2ID
    Community
    Partnership
    Neighbor

