Maj. Gen. Lesperance holds 2ID Advisory Council Meeting

Maj. Gen. David A. Lesperance, Commanding General of the Second Infantry Division/Republic of Korea-U.S. Combined Division holds a 2nd Infantry Division Advisory Council Meeting on Camp Casey, March 10, 2022.The purpose of the Advisory Council meeting is to foster a better understanding and improved relations between the 2ID/RUCD and neighboring Korean communities. (Photo by Sgt. Willis Hobbs, 210 Field Artillery Brigade Public Affairs)

