    South Carolina Military Department Day to be recognized at State House

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Story by Capt. Jessica Donnelly 

    South Carolina National Guard

    WHAT: The South Carolina Military Department Day will be conducted at the State House with a recognition ceremony, military vehicle displays, equipment demonstrations, and interactive and informational booths to showcase the capabilities and equipment of the military department.

    The event is free and open to the public.

    WHEN: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. with a special recognition ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on the south steps of the State House to recognize award recipients from the South Carolina Air and Army National Guard and State Guard.

    WHERE: South Carolina State House Grounds
    1100 Gervais St, Columbia, SC 29208
    Displays will be positioned on the south grounds (near Pendleton St.) with the special recognition ceremony taking place on the south steps

    WHO: The South Carolina Military Department is a community-based organization with a dual role of a federal mission in support of national defense, as well as the state mission to serve the governor and the citizens of South Carolina in response to natural disasters, civil unrest, and other operations as directed by the governor. The organization consists of the South Carolina Air and Army National Guard, South Carolina Emergency Management Division, South Carolina State Guard, South Carolina Military Museum, STARBASE Swamp Fox, and South Carolina Youth and Job ChalleNGe. The South Carolina Military Department is commanded by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty, the 29th adjutant general for South Carolina. It is comprised of nearly 12,000 part and full-time service members and civilian employees and has more than 70 operational facilities throughout the state in 40 of the 46 counties.

    South Carolina
    National Guard
    State House
    recognition day
    South Carolina Military Department

