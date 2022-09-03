Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Carolina Military Department Day to be recognized at State House

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Tim Andrews 

    South Carolina National Guard

    The South Carolina Military Department Day will be conducted at the State House, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 11a.m. - 2p.m., with a recognition ceremony, military vehicle displays, equipment demonstrations, and interactive and informational booths to showcase the capabilities and equipment of the military department. The recognition ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. on the south steps of the State House to recognize award recipients from the Air and Army National Guard and State Guard.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 13:28
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 
    TAGS

    South Carolina
    National Guard
    State House
    recognition day
    South Carolina Military Department

