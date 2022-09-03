South Carolina Military Department Day to be recognized at State House

The South Carolina Military Department Day will be conducted at the State House, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 11a.m. - 2p.m., with a recognition ceremony, military vehicle displays, equipment demonstrations, and interactive and informational booths to showcase the capabilities and equipment of the military department. The recognition ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. on the south steps of the State House to recognize award recipients from the Air and Army National Guard and State Guard.

