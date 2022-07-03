Athens, Ala. Native Serves Aboard USS Dewey (DDG 105)

NAVAL BASE GUAM (March 7, 2022) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Adrian Godinez-Vega, from Athens, Alabama, poses for a photo in front of the Computer Aided Dead Reckoning Tracer in the Combat Information Center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105). Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. Commander, Task Force 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 21:17
|Photo ID:
|7082223
|VIRIN:
|220307-N-TR141-0083
|Resolution:
|5110x3407
|Size:
|671.49 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Hometown:
|ATHENS, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
