Athens, Ala. Native Serves Aboard USS Dewey (DDG 105)

NAVAL BASE GUAM (March 7, 2022) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Adrian Godinez-Vega, from Athens, Alabama, poses for a photo in front of the Computer Aided Dead Reckoning Tracer in the Combat Information Center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105). Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. Commander, Task Force 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Lewis)

Date Taken: 03.07.2022 Date Posted: 03.07.2022 Location: GU Hometown: ATHENS, AL, US