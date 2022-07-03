Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Athens, Ala. Native Serves Aboard USS Dewey (DDG 105)

    Athens, Ala. Native Serves Aboard USS Dewey (DDG 105)

    GUAM

    03.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (March 7, 2022) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Adrian Godinez-Vega, from Athens, Alabama, poses for a photo in front of the Computer Aided Dead Reckoning Tracer in the Combat Information Center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105). Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. Commander, Task Force 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Lewis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 21:17
    Photo ID: 7082223
    VIRIN: 220307-N-TR141-0083
    Resolution: 5110x3407
    Size: 671.49 KB
    Location: GU
    Hometown: ATHENS, AL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Athens, Ala. Native Serves Aboard USS Dewey (DDG 105), by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Athens, Ala. Native Serves Aboard USS Dewey (DDG 105)

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CIC
    hometown news
    Sailor
    Alabama
    Athens
    Operations Specialist

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT