WHEN: Thursday, March 10, starting at 10 a.m.
WHERE: WHINSEC Auditorium, Bldg. 396, Fort Benning, GA, 31905
WHAT: Combined Graduation.
WHO: WHINSEC personnel and graduates..
WHY: To recognize successful completion by the students from the following courses: the Joint Logistics and Security Assistance Course (JLSAC) and the Small Unit Leaders Course (SULC).
###
WATCH LIVE VIA: www.facebook.com/whinsec/live
Contact: Adela Duncan (706) 545-3915; cell (559) 360-2887 e-mail: adela.g.duncan.civ@army.mil
Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC), 7301 Baltzell Avenue, Bldg. 323, Room 229
Fort Benning, Georgia 31905
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 12:51
|Story ID:
|415783
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WHINSEC conducts a Combined Graduation for two courses., by Milton Mariani Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT