WHINSEC conducts a Combined Graduation for two courses.

    Photo By Milton Mariani Rodriguez | Senior subject matter experts in logistics and acquisition from Colombia, Ecuador,...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Story by Milton Mariani Rodriguez 

    Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation

    WHEN: Thursday, March 10, starting at 10 a.m.
    WHERE: WHINSEC Auditorium, Bldg. 396, Fort Benning, GA, 31905
    WHAT: Combined Graduation.
    WHO: WHINSEC personnel and graduates..
    WHY: To recognize successful completion by the students from the following courses: the Joint Logistics and Security Assistance Course (JLSAC) and the Small Unit Leaders Course (SULC).
    ###

    WATCH LIVE VIA: www.facebook.com/whinsec/live
    Contact: Adela Duncan (706) 545-3915; cell (559) 360-2887 e-mail: adela.g.duncan.civ@army.mil
    Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC), 7301 Baltzell Avenue, Bldg. 323, Room 229
    Fort Benning, Georgia 31905

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 12:51
    Location: US
