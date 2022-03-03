Senior subject matter experts in logistics and acquisition from Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panamá, and young leaders from Colombia complete their respective courses.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 12:51
|Photo ID:
|7078061
|VIRIN:
|220303-D-LM057-621
|Resolution:
|2712x3498
|Size:
|594.09 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WHINSEC conducts a Combined Graduation for two courses., by Milton Mariani Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
WHINSEC conducts a Combined Graduation for two courses.
LEAVE A COMMENT