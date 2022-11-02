Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Col. Nate Springer, left, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Fort...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Col. Nate Springer, left, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson, and Col. Pia Rogers, right, staff judge advocate, 4th Infantry Division, join Capt. Shannon Kennedy, Fort Carson Tax Center officer in charge, and Staff Sgt. Michael Bergen, tax center NCO in charge, to officially open the center for the 2022 filing season Feb. 11, 2022, at building 1358. (Photo by Scott Prater) see less | View Image Page

Tax return prep center officially opens doors



Fort carson tax center, ribbon cutting, hqamc, imcom, u.s. army



By Scott Prater



Mountaineer staff



FORT CARSON, Colo. — Army leaders and Fort Carson Tax Center staff officially opened the tax center in building 1358 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Feb. 11, 2022.



Capt. Shannon Kennedy, tax center officer in charge, and Staff Sgt. Michael Bergen, NCO in charge, spoke briefly to staff, Soldiers and community members before introducing Col. Nate Springer, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson.



“This is a really important thing for the community,” Springer said while speaking to the staff. “Last year, Fort Carson Tax Center staff completed over 2,000 federal and state returns. The impact you’re about to make individually for your fellow Soldiers is going to make a huge difference. This tax center is one of the most popular things on Fort Carson.”



Following the ribbon cutting, the tax center opened Monday. It includes a staff of Soldiers who will prepare tax returns for military members Staff Sgt. and below and retires whose income falls under $100,000 before taxes.



The center, which is hosted by the Staff Judge Advocate and located at building 1358 on Barkeley Avenue, is a free service for those who qualify. It will be open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for federal holidays.



Tax return preparers at the center can handle a majority of tax issues, however, if an issue is beyond their capabilities, they can refer clients to another source who can help them.



This year, appointments will be required to ensure COVID-19 prevention measures can be maintained.



Contact information for the tax center has also changed. Filers may call 719-526-4227 or 719-526-6837 to make appointments. The center will not accept walk-in appointments.



Requirements and restrictions



Those eligible to receive services should bring a copy of their 2020 tax returns, military ID, W-2 forms, 1099s and 1098s. Social Security cards must be brought for individuals and their Family members, or their appointment will be canceled.



People who plan to itemize on Schedule A should also bring HUD-1 forms for purchase of a new home, rental expenses and vehicle registrations. Those who have experienced divorce, child custody or child support scenarios should also bring copies of court orders for divorce, child custody and child support Form 8332 if divorced after 2008.



Spouses of deployed service members may file taxes on behalf of the deployed service members, however, a special power of attorney must be provided at the appointment.



Fort Carson Tax Center is unable to prepare tax filings for the following:



Puerto Rican income, to include W2s that list “PR” as the state



Sale of rental property



Three or more rental properties



Abandonment or foreclosure (1099-A)



Casualty losses



Schedule Ks



Cancelation of debt of $10,000 or more (1099-C)



Per capita distributions



Stock/bond sales with more than 10 transactions or unknown basis



Contact the Fort Carson Tax Center at 719-526-4227 or 719-526-6837 for more information.