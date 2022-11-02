Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tax return prep center officially opens doors

    Tax return prep center officially opens doors

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    FORT CARSON, Colo. — Col. Nate Springer, left, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson, and Col. Pia Rogers, right, staff judge advocate, 4th Infantry Division, join Capt. Shannon Kennedy, Fort Carson Tax Center officer in charge, and Staff Sgt. Michael Bergen, tax center NCO in charge, to officially open the center for the 2022 filing season Feb. 11, 2022, at building 1358. (Photo by Scott Prater)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 12:43
    Photo ID: 7078063
    VIRIN: 220211-A-ON894-010
    Resolution: 6016x4000
    Size: 11.83 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tax return prep center officially opens doors, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Tax return prep center officially opens doors

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    imcom
    ribbon cutting
    u.s. army
    hqamc
    Fort carson tax center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT