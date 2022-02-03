Submarine Learning Center Holds Change of Command

Courtesy Photo | 220224-N-MQ631-1032 GROTON, Conn. (Feb. 24, 2022) Capt. Steven W. Antcliff, left,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 220224-N-MQ631-1032 GROTON, Conn. (Feb. 24, 2022) Capt. Steven W. Antcliff, left, relieves Capt. Jack D. Houdeshell, right, as commanding officer of the Submarine Learning Center (SLC) during a change of command ceremony at Naval Submarine Base New London. Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), center, served as guest speaker for the ceremony. As part of the NETC Force Development team, SLC develops and delivers submarine individual and team training to achieve undersea warfare superiority. SLC trains about 2,400 U.S Navy officer and enlisted, civilian and international military students daily at 13 sites and detachments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maxwell Higgins) see less | View Image Page

GROTON, Conn. -- Capt. Steven W. Antcliff relieved Capt. Jack D. Houdeshell as commanding officer of the Submarine Learning Center (SLC) during a change of command ceremony at Naval Submarine Base New London Feb. 24.



Rear Adm. Peter A. Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), served as the presiding officer and guest speaker.

Garvin praised Houdeshell for his achievements as the leader of SLC during a historically unprecedented time in the nation’s history. For his accomplishments during his tenure as commanding officer, Houdeshell was presented with the Legion of Merit.



“In this renewed era of strategic competition, the readiness of our submarine force has never been more important. Our undersea forces, while not always in the news, are absolutely integral to the lethality of our military and the projection of America’s maritime power,” said Garvin. “The foundation of that readiness starts right here.”



Garvin detailed how Houdeshell’s contributions while leading SLC were evident in the success of meeting multiple NETC, Navy, and national initiatives to prepare the Submarine Force. He added that Houdeshell’s innovations helped mold the future of the Submarine Force and prime it for success for decades to come.



Houdeshell credited the success of his tour at SLC to the dedication and versatility of the SLC staff.



“Training is a critical element to ensure that our Submarine Force is ready for the fight to come,” said Houdeshell.



He thanked the SLC staff for the steadfast support in overhauling accessions training curriculum to ensure Ready Relevant Learning (RRL) is presented to the fleet. RRL is a long-term investment in improving individual Sailor performance and enhancing fleet readiness with three major components that address the when, how and where we train.



“In a global pandemic with a historic number of Sailors arriving at the front door, your diligence in finding resources allowed us to maintain the throughput of our schools,” added Houdeshell.



Antcliff gave a message of encouragement to the SLC staff and looked forward to a productive tenure as commanding officer.



“To the staff of Submarine Learning Center and your families, I look forward to meeting the challenges of the future with all of you,” said Antcliff. “Together, we will ensure the Submarine Force remains the premiere submarine force in the world because we have the best submarines, the best weapons and most importantly, the most knowledgeable and well-trained Sailors and officers in the world.”



Houdeshell, a native of Iowa, received an NROTC scholarship after completing the Broadened Opportunity for Officer Selection and Training (BOOST) program. He graduated from the University of Idaho with a Bachelor of Science in Applied Mathematics in 1993 and earned a Master of Science in Engineering Acoustics from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California.



At sea, Houdeshell has served with five fast-attack submarines: as junior officer aboard USS Houston (SSN 713); as navigation-operations officer aboard USS Toledo (SSN 769); as executive officer of USS Montpelier (SSN 765); and twice as commanding officer of USS Dallas (SSN 700).

Houdeshell’s shore tours included serving as submarine officer advanced course director at Naval Submarine School; deputy J-2 for innovation and development, U.S. Joint Forces Command; deputy commander for Submarine Squadron 4; director of training at Naval Submarine School; commanding officer of Naval Submarine School; and as chief of staff of the Undersea Warfighting Development Center.



Houdeshell served as the eighth commanding officer of SLC. He will continue his naval service as the commanding officer of the Boston Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) consortium unit.

Antcliff enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a nuclear machinist’s mate in 1990 and earned his commission through the Enlisted Commissioning Program in 1996 after graduating from the University of Florida with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He earned his Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College in 2012.

At sea, Antcliff served as junior officer aboard USS Narwhal (SSN 671) and USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (SSN 708); engineer officer aboard USS Connecticut (SSN 22); executive officer aboard USS Miami (SSN 755); and commanding officer aboard USS Virginia (SSN 774).



Antcliff’s shore tours included submarine watch officer and regional employment officer for Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic; force radiological controls officer and assistant force nuclear power officer for Commander, Submarine Force Pacific; and as deputy director of training at Naval Submarine School in 2016, and then as prospective commanding officer instructor. He last served as commanding officer, Naval Submarine School.



The Submarine Learning Center is the only NETC learning center responsible for submarine officer and enlisted ratings’ individual training as well as all shore-based warfare mission area training. SLC integrates technology, organizational alignment, and human performance with training to maintain effectiveness. Instructional design tools and new learning delivery technologies are evaluated and used to improve comprehension and maximize Sailor performance.



Through modernized training, the SLC affects change necessary to meet the Submarine Force expectation of a more agile organization and improved warfighting readiness. SLC is dedicated to providing submarine Sailors the necessary tools to lead the force by embracing modern training and education systems and integrating those advancements into the Navy's undersea warfare community.



For more on SLC, visit http://www.netc.navy.mil/SLC/.