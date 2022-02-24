Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Submarine Learning Center Change of Command

    Submarine Learning Center Change of Command

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Submarine Learning Center

    220224-N-MQ631-1032 GROTON, Conn. (Feb. 24, 2022) Capt. Steven W. Antcliff, left, relieves Capt. Jack D. Houdeshell, right, as commanding officer of the Submarine Learning Center (SLC) during a change of command ceremony at Naval Submarine Base New London. Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), center, served as guest speaker for the ceremony. As part of the NETC Force Development team, SLC develops and delivers submarine individual and team training to achieve undersea warfare superiority. SLC trains about 2,400 U.S Navy officer and enlisted, civilian and international military students daily at 13 sites and detachments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maxwell Higgins)

