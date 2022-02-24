220224-N-MQ631-1032 GROTON, Conn. (Feb. 24, 2022) Capt. Steven W. Antcliff, left, relieves Capt. Jack D. Houdeshell, right, as commanding officer of the Submarine Learning Center (SLC) during a change of command ceremony at Naval Submarine Base New London. Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), center, served as guest speaker for the ceremony. As part of the NETC Force Development team, SLC develops and delivers submarine individual and team training to achieve undersea warfare superiority. SLC trains about 2,400 U.S Navy officer and enlisted, civilian and international military students daily at 13 sites and detachments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maxwell Higgins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 16:46 Photo ID: 7075060 VIRIN: 220224-N-MQ631-1032 Resolution: 3000x2068 Size: 970.95 KB Location: GROTON, CT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Submarine Learning Center Change of Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.