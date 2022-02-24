Submarine Learning Center Hosts Change of Command Ceremony

220224-N-MQ631-1037 GROTON, Conn. (Feb. 24, 2022) Capt. Steven W. Antcliff, incoming commanding officer of the Submarine Learning Center delivers an address during the Submarine Learning Center’s (SLC) change of command ceremony at Naval Submarine Base New London. As part of the NETC Force Development team, SLC develops and delivers submarine individual and team training to achieve undersea warfare superiority. SLC trains about 2,400 U.S Navy officer and enlisted, civilian and international military students daily at 13 sites and detachments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maxwell Higgins)
