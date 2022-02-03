Exchange and Comcast NBCUniversal Team Up to Provide Service Members with Free Streaming of the Beijing Paralympic Games

DALLAS AND NEW YORK – No matter where they are in the world, service members and honorably discharged Veterans will be able to stream NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2022 Paralympic Games from their personal devices and computers through ShopMyExchange.com. The Paralympic Games will take place from March 4 to March 13 in Beijing, China.



Through an arrangement between the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and NBCUniversal, U.S. service members and honorably discharged Veterans worldwide can stream more than 230 hours of the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games. Service members can visit NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app and choose the Exchange as their service provider.



“We’re honored to partner with the Exchange to bring the Paralympic Games to the military community,” said Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Carol Eggert, Senior Vice President of Military & Veteran Affairs at Comcast NBCUniversal. “It’s a privilege to serve our Veterans, service members and military families as they enjoy the competitive action and inspirational stories from Team USA.”



In addition to live competition coverage, top moments as well as extensive athlete profiles and interviews will be available to stream throughout the Paralympic Games.



Because of content rights restrictions, an active ShopMyExchange.com account is required. OCONUS viewers must also be physically located on a military installation with internet service through an authorized internet service to include: 101 GLOBAL, Allied Telesis, Americable, Babtel, Basefix, Boingo, DHI/TravelWiFi, DSN, LG Uplus, Mediatti Broadband, Solutions by STC, Telecom Italia, TKS and US Wicom.



Additional information is available on the Exchange’s online community Hub.



For more information on NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Beijing Paralympics, click here.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.



About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a premium ad-supported streaming service. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.





