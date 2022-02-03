Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exchange and Comcast NBCUniversal Team Up to Provide Service Members with Free Streaming of the Beijing Paralympic Games

    Exchange and Comcast NBCUniversal Team Up to Provide Service Members with Free Streaming of the Beijing Paralympic Games

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Marisa Conner 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Comcast NBCUniversal are providing service members and honorably discharged Veterans worldwide free streaming of NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2022 Paralympic Games through ShopMyExchange.com.

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    Exchange
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service

