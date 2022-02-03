The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Comcast NBCUniversal are providing service members and honorably discharged Veterans worldwide free streaming of NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2022 Paralympic Games through ShopMyExchange.com.
Exchange and Comcast NBCUniversal Team Up to Provide Service Members with Free Streaming of the Beijing Paralympic Games
