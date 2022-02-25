Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune's COVID/Acute Respiratory Clinic is closing

After nearly two years, the COVID/Acute Respiratory Clinic at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune closed its doors a final time the afternoon of February 25, 2022.



Following the first positive case of COVID-19 in Eastern North Carolina, NMCCL personnel established the “ARC” to conduct COVID-19 tests and see patients with respiratory ailments.



“We turned this into a COVID/Acute Respiratory Clinic within 28 hours of our first COVID patient,” said U.S. Navy Commander Robert Kimberling, officer-in-charge of the ARC. “Services were greatly reduced throughout the pandemic, so to have something like this available really opened up access to care for beneficiaries.”



Since its establishment in March 2020, ARC staff have logged more than 59,500 patient encounters, often staying open on weekends and holidays to meet the COVID-19 surge demand. With the ebb and flow of COVID changes and challenges, the ARC team never let up on their resounding mantra- One team. One fight.



“It’s remarkable how everyone came together. No one knew each other, and we worked together as a team,” Kimberling said. “Throughout every single surge we’ve had, rain or shine, our people were out there. Whether it was 100 degrees or 40 degrees, our people were there ready to help.”



Patients needing to see their Primary Care Manager may make appointments by calling the Appointment Line at 910-450-4357. Patients with potential COVID-19 symptoms may call the TRICARE Nurse Advice Line at 800-874-2273, Option 1 to speak with a registered nurse prior to testing.



The COVID-19 Testing Tent remains in operation Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Patients needing a COVID test should register for a time slot by calling the Appointment Line.

