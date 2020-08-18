Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune's COVID/Acute Respiratory Clinic is closes

After nearly two years, the COVID/Acute Respiratory Clinic at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune closed its doors a final time the afternoon of February 25, 2022.



Following the first positive case of COVID-19 in Eastern North Carolina, NMCCL personnel established the “ARC” to conduct COVID-19 tests and see patients with respiratory ailments.

