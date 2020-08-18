Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune's COVID/Acute Respiratory Clinic is closes

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune's COVID/Acute Respiratory Clinic is closes

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Molina 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    After nearly two years, the COVID/Acute Respiratory Clinic at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune closed its doors a final time the afternoon of February 25, 2022.

    Following the first positive case of COVID-19 in Eastern North Carolina, NMCCL personnel established the “ARC” to conduct COVID-19 tests and see patients with respiratory ailments.

    Navy Medicine
    Onslow County
    NMCCL

