After nearly two years, the COVID/Acute Respiratory Clinic at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune closed its doors a final time the afternoon of February 25, 2022.
Following the first positive case of COVID-19 in Eastern North Carolina, NMCCL personnel established the “ARC” to conduct COVID-19 tests and see patients with respiratory ailments.
This work, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune's COVID/Acute Respiratory Clinic closed [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Michael Molina
Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune's COVID/Acute Respiratory Clinic is closing
