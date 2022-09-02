ESL Digitally Hosts Singapore Naval Sailors

POLARIS POINT, Guam (Feb. 9, 2022) – The submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) Commanding Officer, Capt. Andrew Ring, hosted a video teleconference (VTC) with the leadership from the Republic of Singapore Navy Endurance-class amphibious ship RSS Endeavour (210), Feb. 9.

This VTC was held in accordance with local COVID-19 guidelines. The previous day, each ship sent a representative of their crew to exchange gifts to show appreciation of their nations’ partnership.

“While it is unfortunate that we are not able to conduct in-person interactions, it is still an honor to share our mission with Endeavour,” said Ring. “Even as we continue to adapt to the current environment, our efforts are still focused on strengthening our relationships with foreign allies and partners. I sincerely look forward to future opportunities to work with our Singaporean counterparts”

Topics discussed included Endeavour’s COVID-19 adaptations, future operations, Land’s capabilities for the fleet and mission, and comparing and contrasting standard operating procedures of the two ships.

The Endurance-class landing platform dock ships are the largest class of ships in the Republic of Singapore Navy. Its mission is to move vehicles, personnel, equipment, and supplies to where it may be needed in the many islands in and around Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and other neighboring countries.

Guam is home to the U.S. Navy's only submarine tenders, USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) and USS Frank Cable (AS 40), as well as several Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines. The submarine tenders provide maintenance, hotel services and logistical support to submarines and surface ships in the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation. The submarines and tenders are maintained as part of the U.S. Navy's forward-deployed submarine force and are readily capable of meeting global operational requirements.

For more information about USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), visit http://www.csp.navy.mil/emorysland/

Date Taken: 02.09.2022