    Land Video Teleconference With RSS Endeavour [Image 1 of 2]

    Land Video Teleconference With RSS Endeavour

    GUAM

    02.09.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    POLARIS POINT, Guam (Feb. 9, 2022) – The submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) Commanding Officer, Capt. Andrew Ring, hosted a video teleconference (VTC) with sailors from the Republic of Singapore Navy Endurance-class amphibious ship RSS Endeavour (210), Feb. 9. Land is one of two Navy submarine tenders that provide maintenance, hotel services and logistical support to submarines and surface ships in the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darek Leary)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 23:48
    Photo ID: 7071855
    VIRIN: 220209-N-MH959-1012
    Resolution: 3898x2599
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Land Video Teleconference With RSS Endeavour [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Land Video Teleconference With RSS Endeavour
    Land Video Teleconference With RSS Endeavour

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ESL Digitally Hosts Singapore Naval Sailors

    Allies
    ESL
    RSS Endeavour

