Land Video Teleconference With RSS Endeavour

POLARIS POINT, Guam (Feb. 9, 2022) – The submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) Commanding Officer, Capt. Andrew Ring, hosted a video teleconference (VTC) with sailors from the Republic of Singapore Navy Endurance-class amphibious ship RSS Endeavour (210), Feb. 9. Land is one of two Navy submarine tenders that provide maintenance, hotel services and logistical support to submarines and surface ships in the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darek Leary)

