Soldiers conduct live fire with foreign delegations in attendance

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade conducted the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System-Unitary, Stockpile Reliability Program flight tests on 10 February 2022 at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico with foreign delegations in attendance. see less | View Image Page

Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade conducted the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System-Unitary, Stockpile Reliability Program flight tests on 10 February 2022 at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. The 1-94th FAR High Mobility Artillery Rocket System unit conducted the live-fire mission directly from the launcher crew cab, firing a total of six rockets at two separate targets with good effects on both. At the event, the Strategic and Operational Rockets and Missiles Project Office, International Programs Directorate hosted eight potential Foreign Military Sales countries and Allied nations interested in U.S. Army weapon systems, specifically GMLRS, HIMARS and Multiple Launch Rocket System products.