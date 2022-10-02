Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers conduct live fire with foreign delegations in attendance

    Soldiers conduct live fire of GMLRS rockets at White Sands Missile Range

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Story by Kinsey Lindstrom 

    Program Executive Office Missiles and Space

    Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade conducted the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System-Unitary, Stockpile Reliability Program flight tests on 10 February 2022 at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. The 1-94th FAR High Mobility Artillery Rocket System unit conducted the live-fire mission directly from the launcher crew cab, firing a total of six rockets at two separate targets with good effects on both. At the event, the Strategic and Operational Rockets and Missiles Project Office, International Programs Directorate hosted eight potential Foreign Military Sales countries and Allied nations interested in U.S. Army weapon systems, specifically GMLRS, HIMARS and Multiple Launch Rocket System products.

