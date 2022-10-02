Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers conduct live fire of GMLRS rockets at White Sands Missile Range

    Soldiers conduct live fire of GMLRS rockets at White Sands Missile Range

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Program Executive Office Missiles and Space

    Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade conducted the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System-Unitary, Stockpile Reliability Program flight tests on 10 February 2022 at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico with foreign delegations in attendance.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 18:49
    Photo ID: 7071438
    VIRIN: 220210-A-HT805-1000
    Resolution: 2725x3636
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US 
    Hometown: FORT LEWIS, WA, US
    Hometown: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers conduct live fire of GMLRS rockets at White Sands Missile Range [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    MLRS
    Soldiers
    17th Field Artillery Brigade
    WSMR
    GMLRS

