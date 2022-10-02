Soldiers conduct live fire of GMLRS rockets at White Sands Missile Range

Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade conducted the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System-Unitary, Stockpile Reliability Program flight tests on 10 February 2022 at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico with foreign delegations in attendance.
|02.10.2022
|02.28.2022 18:49
|7071438
|220210-A-HT805-1000
|2725x3636
|2.15 MB
|WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US
|FORT LEWIS, WA, US
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|2
|0
Soldiers conduct live fire with foreign delegations in attendance
