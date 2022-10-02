Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade conducted the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System-Unitary, Stockpile Reliability Program flight tests on 10 February 2022 at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico with foreign delegations in attendance.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 11:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840379
|VIRIN:
|220210-A-HT805-1009
|Filename:
|DOD_108928044
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US
|Hometown:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Soldiers conduct live fire of GMLRS rockets at White Sands Missile Range, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldiers conduct live fire with foreign delegations in attendance
