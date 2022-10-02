Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers conduct live fire of GMLRS rockets at White Sands Missile Range

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Program Executive Office Missiles and Space

    Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade conducted the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System-Unitary, Stockpile Reliability Program flight tests on 10 February 2022 at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico with foreign delegations in attendance.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 11:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840379
    VIRIN: 220210-A-HT805-1009
    Filename: DOD_108928044
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US 
    Hometown: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers conduct live fire of GMLRS rockets at White Sands Missile Range, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Soldiers conduct live fire with foreign delegations in attendance

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    Live Fire
    MLRS
    17th Field Artillery Brigade
    GMLRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT