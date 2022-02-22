Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Additional guardrails to be installed along Wattendorf Memorial Highway

    Additional guardrails to be installed along Wattendorf Memorial Highway

    Photo By Jill Pickett | Ben Dees secures a section of guardrail while working on a crew installing new...... read more read more

    ARNOLD AFB, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Story by Jill Pickett 

    Arnold Engineering Development Complex Public Affairs

    ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. – Phase II of an effort to improve motorist safety on Wattendorf Memorial Highway has been awarded and is expected to be completed by the end of April.

    Last year, guardrails were installed at 12 sites along the highway between Interstate 24 and Arnold Air Force Base Gate No. 2. The sites were in the vicinity of steep shoulders and bridges.

    Phase II will expand the installation of guardrails to sites between Gate No. 2 and Tullahoma. It will include the installation of 16 guardrail sites on shoulders and upgrade guardrails at existing bridges along Wattendorf Memorial Highway. Installation working hours will be from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and expanded during the weekends to end no later than 7 p.m.

    “Please keep safety in mind as you travel through the working sites for the safety of our workers,” said Oscar Portillo, project manager.

    No road closures are anticipated, but traffic is expected to be slower at the working sites. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane at times with flag men directing motorists to ensure the safety of workers.

    The Base Civil Engineering team asks motorists to drive cautiously, slowing down while passing work areas.

