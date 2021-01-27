Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Additional guardrails to be installed along Wattendorf Memorial Highway

    ARNOLD AFB, TN, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Jill Pickett 

    Arnold Engineering Development Complex Public Affairs

    Ben Dees secures a section of guardrail while working on a crew installing new guardrails along Wattendorf Memorial Highway at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2021. Phase II of the effort to improve safety along the highway provides for the installation of guardrails at sites from Arnold AFB Gate No. 2 to Tullahoma. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jill Pickett)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 16:47
    Photo ID: 7064474
    VIRIN: 210127-F-KN521-1002
    Resolution: 7427x5385
    Size: 4.62 MB
    Location: ARNOLD AFB, TN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Additional guardrails to be installed along Wattendorf Memorial Highway, by Jill Pickett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arnold Air Force Base

    safety
    Arnold Air Force Base (AFB)
    Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC)
    Guardrails
    Wattendorf Memorial Highway

