Ben Dees secures a section of guardrail while working on a crew installing new guardrails along Wattendorf Memorial Highway at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2021. Phase II of the effort to improve safety along the highway provides for the installation of guardrails at sites from Arnold AFB Gate No. 2 to Tullahoma. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jill Pickett)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2022 16:47
|Photo ID:
|7064474
|VIRIN:
|210127-F-KN521-1002
|Resolution:
|7427x5385
|Size:
|4.62 MB
|Location:
|ARNOLD AFB, TN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Additional guardrails to be installed along Wattendorf Memorial Highway, by Jill Pickett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Additional guardrails to be installed along Wattendorf Memorial Highway
