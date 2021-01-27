Additional guardrails to be installed along Wattendorf Memorial Highway

Ben Dees secures a section of guardrail while working on a crew installing new guardrails along Wattendorf Memorial Highway at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2021. Phase II of the effort to improve safety along the highway provides for the installation of guardrails at sites from Arnold AFB Gate No. 2 to Tullahoma. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jill Pickett)

