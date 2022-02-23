Newest licensed professionals celebrated for National Engineers Week

Photo By Leon Roberts | Lt. Col. Joseph Sahl, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander, and...... read more read more Photo By Leon Roberts | Lt. Col. Joseph Sahl, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander, and Ben Rohrbach, Nashville District Engineering and Construction Division chief, recognize the newest licensed professionals affixed onto the “Registered Professional Personnel” board Feb. 23, 2022, at the district headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Feb. 23, 2022) – To recognize the Nashville District’s newest licensed professionals during National Engineers Week, six nameplates have been affixed onto the “Registered Professional Personnel” board as a record of achievement for all to see in the district headquarters.



“It’s appropriate during National Engineers Week to recognize professional accreditation because it demonstrates that these members of our organization meet the highest standards of engineering and other technical career fields,” said Lt. Col. Joseph Sahl, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander.



The newest inductees are Kevin Dodd, who passed his Professional Engineering exam in the state of Alabama in May 2021; Michael Peck, who passed his PE exam in the state of Alabama in January 2022; Abe Fangman, who passed his PE exam in the state of Texas in January 2022; William Mackie, who passed his Professional Geologist exam in the state of Tennessee in June 2021; Laurel Robison, who passed her PG exam in the state of Tennessee in May 2021; and Peyton Abernathy, who passed her PE exam in the states of Tennessee and Kentucky in June 2021.



Ben Rohrbach, Nashville District Engineering and Construction Division chief, said the district’s licensed professionals provide vital engineering solutions, in collaboration with partners, and earn professional licenses so they can deliver high quality projects and programs, on time and within budget, safely for the American people.



“The newest licensed professional on our team demonstrate by their achievements that they have a lot of initiative and care for their craft and our organization and our profession,” Rohrbach said.



Several of the members being recognized commented about their work, its impact on the district’s missions, and why they like the work they do for the nation.



Peyton Abernathy serves as a civil engineer, Nashville District Value Engineering officer, and contracting officer’s representative. She achieved her PE last year and said every project she works on is unique.



“From developing a contract package for repair of a tiny component of a lock, to a bird’s eye view value engineering study of a mega-project, I never get bored, and I learn something new every day,” Abernathy said. “I am proud of the value I add to Nashville District projects.”



A native of middle Tennessee, Abernathy added that she is inspired by helping local communities by supporting local flood reduction projects through value engineering.



William Mackie, who serves as a geologist in the Engineering and Construction Division’s Civil Design Branch, said he finds it rewarding to serve the nation at large with little recognition.



“I really enjoy being a quiet professional. I think there is a great reward in doing something for others that they may have no idea about,” Mackie said.



Mackie noted that a structure is only as good as its foundation, which is why he often supports navigation and flood risk management projects with work on foundations, rock fall mitigation, temporary and permanent seepage reduction barriers, earth retaining structures and post tensioned anchors.



“I can truly say I learn something new every day and feel like I can contribute to the mission each day I work,” Mackie added.



The Nashville District touches seven states and covers 59,000 square miles; its engineers provide collaborative water resource engineering solutions, world class public infrastructure management, and environmental stewardship within the Cumberland-Tennessee River Systems.



Founded by National Society of Professional Engineers in 1951, National Engineers Week is February 20–26, 2022. It is dedicated to ensuring a diverse and well-educated future engineering workforce by increasing understanding of and interest in engineering and technology careers.



The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps.