Newest licensed professionals celebrated for National Engineers Week

Lt. Col. Joseph Sahl, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander, and Ben Rohrbach, Nashville District Engineering and Construction Division chief, recognize the newest licensed professionals affixed onto the “Registered Professional Personnel” board Feb. 23, 2022, at the district headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

