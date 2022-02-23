Lt. Col. Joseph Sahl, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander, and Ben Rohrbach, Nashville District Engineering and Construction Division chief, recognize the newest licensed professionals affixed onto the “Registered Professional Personnel” board Feb. 23, 2022, at the district headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2022 10:45
|Photo ID:
|7063748
|VIRIN:
|220223-A-EO110-1001
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|16.45 MB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Newest licensed professionals celebrated for National Engineers Week, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
