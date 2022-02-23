Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Newest licensed professionals celebrated for National Engineers Week

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Lt. Col. Joseph Sahl, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander, and Ben Rohrbach, Nashville District Engineering and Construction Division chief, recognize the newest licensed professionals affixed onto the “Registered Professional Personnel” board Feb. 23, 2022, at the district headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

