Great American Spit Out at Fort Knox

Smokeless tobacco is not a safe alternative to smoking. It harms the mouth teeth and throat, putting users at risk of serious health problems. The Fort Knox Army Public Health Nurses (APHN) will host a Great American Spit Out booth on February 25th from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the lobby of the Fort Knox Exchange.



The Great American Spit Out is an annual event to raise awareness of the harmful effects of smokeless tobacco. Smokeless tobacco users are challenged to give up tobacco for one day, with an ultimate goal of quitting tobacco all together. The event not only raises awareness but also provides support and resources to help people quit tobacco and stay quit.



APHN provides a Tobacco Cessation program for active duty military, Tricare beneficiaries, and DoD civilians. If you are interested in participating in the Tobacco Cessation program, call 502-624-6236 or 502-624-6317 to set up an appointment.



The Great American Spit Out is part of the Great American Smoke Out campaign. The first official Great American Smoke Out took place in 1976, when the American Cancer Society got nearly one million people to quit tobacco for the day. The event idea evolved from a smaller event that occurred in Massachusetts in 1970, where people were challenged to give up tobacco for a day and donate the money to a local high school scholarship fund.



There are many ways to participate in this event.

- Pledge to quit tobacco for the day or plan a quit date

- Encouragement and support family & friends that want to quit

- Volunteer or donate to American cancer society

- Raise awareness about the dangers of tobacco

- Educate young people about the dangers of smokeless tobacco

- Participate in tobacco prevention campaigns

- Visit the UCanQuit2 website for 24/7 support

- Sign up for Smokefree.gov apps



Quitting tobacco is hard but APHN has helpful resources to assist you in your journey toward a healthier life and make it easier for you to quit successfully.



You can also visit www.ucanquit2.org to learn more about quitting tobacco.