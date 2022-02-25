Smokeless tobacco is not a safe alternative to smoking. It harms the mouth teeth and throat, putting users at risk of serious health problems. The Fort Knox Army Public Health Nurses (APHN) hosted a Great American Spit Out booth on February 25th at the Fort Knox Exchange.
|02.25.2022
|02.25.2022 12:40
|7067553
|220225-O-IA145-738
|6000x4000
|3.25 MB
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|2
|0
This work, Great American Spit Out [Image 2 of 2], by Sara Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Great American Spit Out at Fort Knox
