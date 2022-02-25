Smokeless tobacco is not a safe alternative to smoking. It harms the mouth teeth and throat, putting users at risk of serious health problems. The Fort Knox Army Public Health Nurses (APHN) hosted a Great American Spit Out booth on February 25th at the Fort Knox Exchange.

