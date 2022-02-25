Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Great American Spit Out [Image 1 of 2]

    Great American Spit Out

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Sara Morris 

    Fort Knox MEDDAC

    Smokeless tobacco is not a safe alternative to smoking. It harms the mouth teeth and throat, putting users at risk of serious health problems. The Fort Knox Army Public Health Nurses (APHN) hosted a Great American Spit Out booth on February 25th at the Fort Knox Exchange.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 12:40
    Photo ID: 7067553
    VIRIN: 220225-O-IA145-738
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Hometown: FORT KNOX, KY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Great American Spit Out [Image 2 of 2], by Sara Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Great American Spit Out
    Great American Spit Out

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Great American Spit Out at Fort Knox

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Knox

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    Public Health
    Smoking
    Great American Spit out
    Quit Smoking
    Army Public Health Nursing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT