Smokeless tobacco is not a safe alternative to smoking. It harms the mouth teeth and throat, putting users at risk of serious health problems. The Fort Knox Army Public Health Nurses (APHN) will host a Great American Spit Out booth on February 25th from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the lobby of the Fort Knox Exchange.
Great American Spit Out at Fort Knox
