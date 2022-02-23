Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Great American Spit Out

    Great American Spit Out

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Smokeless tobacco is not a safe alternative to smoking. It harms the mouth teeth and throat, putting users at risk of serious health problems. The Fort Knox Army Public Health Nurses (APHN) will host a Great American Spit Out booth on February 25th from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the lobby of the Fort Knox Exchange.

    Great American Spit Out at Fort Knox

    Fort Knox
    Public Health
    Smoking
    Great American Spit Out
    Quit Smoking
    Army Public Health Nursing

