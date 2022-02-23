Smokeless tobacco is not a safe alternative to smoking. It harms the mouth teeth and throat, putting users at risk of serious health problems. The Fort Knox Army Public Health Nurses (APHN) will host a Great American Spit Out booth on February 25th from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the lobby of the Fort Knox Exchange.

