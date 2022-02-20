Courtesy Photo | 220220-N-ZZ999-0006 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 20, 2022) – U.S. Navy Capt. Rick Burgess...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 220220-N-ZZ999-0006 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 20, 2022) – U.S. Navy Capt. Rick Burgess (left), Gold Crew commanding officer, and Capt. John Bradford (right), Blue Crew commanding officer, pose for a photo at the change of command aboard USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3). The Gold Crew of Expeditionary Sea Base Lewis B. Puller exchanged command with Puller’s Blue Crew during a ceremony, Feb. 20. The Puller deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Casallo) see less | View Image Page

MANAMA, Bahrain - The Gold Crew of Expeditionary Sea Base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) exchanged command with Puller’s Blue crew during a ceremony, Feb. 20.



Puller’s Gold Crew completed a five month deployment forward-deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, supporting a variety of missions including counter-piracy operations, maritime security operations, humanitarian aid, disaster relief and crisis response operations. Notable operations for the 100-person crew included saving injured mariners in the Gulf of Oman and participating in International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express (IMX/CE) 2022 in the Arabian Gulf.



Rear Adm. Sean R. Bailey, Deputy Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, presided over the turnover from Capt. Rick Burgess, the Gold Crew commanding officer, to Capt. John Bradford, the Blue Crew commanding officer.



Crew turnovers are a regular occurrence as part of the U.S. Navy’s rotational manning concept, which allows Puller to remain continuously forward deployed.



During the ceremony, Bailey recognized the Gold Crew for the exceptional efforts of both military and civilian mariners, and thanked the Blue Crew for their training efforts to continue seamless operations to extend U.S. Naval Forces Central Command’s maritime reach.



As a multi-faceted asset, Puller regularly hosts expeditionary U.S. Marines, Sailors and civilian mariners.



“The Lewis B. Puller exemplifies an integrated, forward-deployed Naval Force capable of supporting objectives by land, sea and air in a dynamic, impactful way,” Bailey said. “This is just one of the many ways the U.S. Navy continues to invest in regional operations and multinational partnerships in pursuit of maritime peace and stability.”



The 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The expanse is comprised of 21 countries and includes three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal and the Strait of Bab al Mandeb at the southern tip of Yemen.