Team at LRC Rheinland-Pfalz hail their administrative officer a hero, superstar

Photo By Cameron Porter | Silke Martin, the administrative officer for Logistics Readiness Center...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Silke Martin, the administrative officer for Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz, has served with the U.S. Army as a German local national employee for nearly 38 years. After much personal deliberation, she has made the decision not to return to work but that hasn’t stopped her coworkers and her supervisors from making it very clear what a special person she is to them. “Every organization has a superstar,” said LRC Rheinland-Pfalz Director Gregory Terry. “For us that is Silke Martin.” (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Every organization has a hero or a superstar. For Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz, Silke Martin is both.



Silke Martin has served with the U.S. Army as a German local national employee for nearly 38 years. After much personal deliberation, she has made the decision not to return to work but that hasn’t stopped her coworkers and her supervisors from making it very clear what a special person she is to them.



“Every organization has a superstar,” said LRC Rheinland-Pfalz Director Gregory Terry, “a person who knows all the history and background of every issue the organization has ever encountered. For us that is Silke Martin.”



“She is a real life everyday hero for this LRC,” echoed Wade Orr, LRC Rheinland-Pfalz chief of supplies and services. “Silke is a pillar of knowledge – both historically and professionally. She has been a longstanding member of this LRC family and acts as its matriarch.”



The list of what Silke Martin has accomplished while working at LRC Rheinland-Pfalz is too long to capture. Just as an example, as the administrative officer she has processed thousands of personnel and budgetary actions. She has made countless Government Purchase Card transactions and completed hundreds of financial accounting reports. She has successfully validated multiple Installation Status Reporting – Services for yearend closeout, she has ensured every employee received the proper support and services, and she has tracked and submitted personnel actions for recruitments, promotions, reassignments, resignations, awards and bonuses at LRC Rheinland-Pfalz.



On her own initiative, she performed position description audits on all the positions at LRC Rheinland-Pfalz to validate required updates in accordance with U.S. Army Sustainment Command guidance. She continuously advised the director and the division chiefs on financial strategies, and she managed all of the administrative programs and support services, such as records management, time and attendance and scheduling.



“I have to say that Ms. Martin is by far the most knowledgeable administrative officer I have ever had the pleasure of working with over the span of my career,” said Tony James, LRC Rheinland-Pfalz chief of plans and operations. “Her depth and understanding of logistics programs and management far exceeds her pay grade. However, she performs her duties with such passion and dedication that any supervisor would be proud to showcase her talents.”



“Without superstars like Ms. Martin, there is no way LRC Rheinland-Pfalz could support a community this size as effectively as we do,” Terry added.



During her free time, it’s all about family, her coworkers said. The life-long resident of Kaiserslautern loves her daughter, Ramona, and her grandchildren, David and Nora, very much.



“For her, I would say family comes first,” said Terry. “Over anything else, that’s what she talked about the most.”



Silke Martin will forever be a part of her extended LRC Rheinland-Pfalz family. The entire team sends their very best wishes to her and her family.



“Most employees can only dream of becoming what Silke Martin is to us,” said James.



“We will miss her here at work every day – dearly,” added Terry.