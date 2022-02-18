Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team at LRC Rheinland-Pfalz hail their administrative officer a hero, superstar

    Team at LRC Rheinland-Pfalz hail their administrative officer a hero, superstar

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.18.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Silke Martin, the administrative officer for Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz, has served with the U.S. Army as a German local national employee for nearly 38 years. After much personal deliberation, she has made the decision not to return to work but that hasn’t stopped her coworkers and her supervisors from making it very clear what a special person she is to them. “Every organization has a superstar,” said LRC Rheinland-Pfalz Director Gregory Terry. “For us that is Silke Martin.” (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 01:07
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
