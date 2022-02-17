Navy Recruiting Gold “R” Award Winner Announced for 2021

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (NNS) – Commander, Navy Recruiting Command (CNRC) announced Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Rocky Mountain as the 2021 winner for the annual Gold “R” award during Recruiter of the Year ceremonies held at CNRC Feb. 17.



“The Gold ‘R’ is the most prestigious award in Navy Recruiting Command, bestowed to only one command per year, identifying that NTAG as the best in the nation,” said Master Chief Navy Counselor Heather Charara, National Chief Recruiter. “It is awarded to the command that met and exceeded expectations and consistently recruited high quality Sailors in both the officer and enlisted ranks. NTAG Rocky Mountain showed us this year that no matter how adverse the environment around us is, with strong leadership, hard work and dedication anything is possible. They have set the standard for years to come.”



Not only did NTAG Rocky Mountain meet their recruiting goals, but they far exceeded them. They recruited 1,245 Sailors, 156 officers and managed to ship 1,223 future Sailors to Recruit Training Command.



NTAG Rocky Mountain also managed and directed an enlistment incentives program and loan repayment program, which allowed them to write contracts worth over $9,300,000 for fiscal year 2021.



“I give each and every member of my command credit for the successes we’ve enjoyed,” said Cmdr. Jeremiah Baldwin, commanding officer of NTAG Rocky Mountain. “Give these fine men and women the freedom to make the tough decisions, day in and out. The consistent positive results have been inspirational to me. Frankly, leadership comes down to making every member sincerely feel like a vital part of the whole. Call it ‘buy-in’ if you will.”



The quality of the future Sailors they recruited was unmatched. Over 90% of the future Sailors held traditional high school diplomas and over 75% of them scored in the upper test category on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery.



To learn more about the Gold “R” award, reference COMNAVCRUITCOMINST 1650.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups (NTAGs) that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



