Navy Recruiting Gold “R” Award Winner Announced for 2021

220217-N-GQ458-1162 MILLINGTON (February 17, 2021) Commander, Navy Recruiting Command (CNRC) announced Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Rocky Mountain as the 2021 winner for the annual Gold “R” award during Recruiter of the Year ceremonies held at CNRC Feb. 17. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin J. Breum/Released)

Date Posted: 02.17.2022