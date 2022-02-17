Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Recruiting Gold “R” Award Winner Announced for 2021

    MILLINGTON, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Breum 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    220217-N-GQ458-1162 MILLINGTON (February 17, 2021) Commander, Navy Recruiting Command (CNRC) announced Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Rocky Mountain as the 2021 winner for the annual Gold “R” award during Recruiter of the Year ceremonies held at CNRC Feb. 17. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin J. Breum/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    VIRIN: 220217-N-GQ458-1162
    Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Recruiting Gold “R” Award Winner Announced for 2021, by PO2 Austin Breum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

