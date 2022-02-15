Random antiterrorism measures contribute to community security

LIVORNO, Italy – Working on a military post overseas means increased visibility and vulnerability to intruders, a thought never far from the garrison operations staff who oversee the counter-terrorism program.

That’s why on Feb. 11, they held Random Anti-terrorism Measures at the Darby Military Community commissary. The activity contributes to the security of the community's daily activities, said Colin White, a U.S. Army Garrison Italy operations specialist and anti-terrorism coordinator.

“RAMs are an integral part of all anti terrorism programs,” White said. “They should be highly visible to be effective and conducted to portray a strong security posture.”

The unannounced security spot check, held during a busy lunch hour, was a success. Lt. Col Carey Way, commander of the 839th Transportation Battalion, was glad to see it taking place.

“It’s a way to make sure the right persons are at the right place at the right time,” Way said.

“The key word is random,” White said. “This makes it difficult to accurately predict all security actions. It was great to see the DMC understands the value of a RAM exercise within the AT Program.”

Maintaining a strong defensive posture can prevent terrorist acts and protect people, critical assets, infrastructure, and sensitive information.

“I am glad to see this check happen. I am former military and recognize the importance of prevention and always maintain high attention,” said Timothy Baxman, Logistics Readiness Center Italy Operations Officer.

The purpose of a RAM is to present a visible security posture through impromptu RAM activities, said Jason Cockman, USAG Italy, DMC plans and operations specialist.

“This program will help keep our community safe and secure,” Cockman said.

