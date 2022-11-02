Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Random Anti-terrorist Measures contribute to community security

    ITALY

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Chiara Mattirolo 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    Colin White, USAG Italy operations specialist and anti-terrorism coordinator applies random anti-terrorism measures checking Logistics Readiness Center Italy Operations Officer Timothy Baxman’s and his wife’s Yasmin ID card as he enters the Livorno Commissary, Feb.11.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 05:17
    Photo ID: 7052608
    VIRIN: 220211-A-BD101-209
    Resolution: 4251x2312
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 5
    This work, Random Anti-terrorist Measures contribute to community security, by Chiara Mattirolo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Italy
    U.S. Army Garrison
    IMCOM-E

