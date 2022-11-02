Colin White, USAG Italy operations specialist and anti-terrorism coordinator applies random anti-terrorism measures checking Logistics Readiness Center Italy Operations Officer Timothy Baxman’s and his wife’s Yasmin ID card as he enters the Livorno Commissary, Feb.11.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2022 05:17
|Photo ID:
|7052608
|VIRIN:
|220211-A-BD101-209
|Resolution:
|4251x2312
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Random Anti-terrorist Measures contribute to community security, by Chiara Mattirolo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
