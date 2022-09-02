Exchange, United Artists to Offer Free Screenings of ‘Dog’ to Select Military Communities

Photo By Ryan Smith | Service members, military families and retirees can fetch a free advance screening of...... read more read more Photo By Ryan Smith | Service members, military families and retirees can fetch a free advance screening of United Artists’ “Dog,” starring Channing Tatum and Lulu, a Belgian Malinois dog, at Reel Time Theaters on select military installations on Feb. 12. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Service members, military families and retirees can fetch a free advance screening of United Artists’ “Dog,” starring Channing Tatum and Lulu, a Belgian Malinois dog, at Reel Time Theaters on select military installations on Feb. 12.



The following military communities will get to see a special advance screening of the movie nearly a week before it is released in theaters nationwide Feb. 18, courtesy of United Artists and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service:



• Fort Irwin • Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland

• Fort Rucker • Minot Air Force Base

• Fort Huachuca • Whiteman Air Force Base

• Fort Knox • Goodfellow Air Force Base

• Fort Jackson • Keesler Air Force Base

• Fort Lewis • Travis Air Force Base

• West Point Military Academy

• Grand Forks Air Force Base

• Malmstrom Air Force Base • Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

• FE Warren Air Force Base



“The Exchange is thrilled to offer this movie as the first distributor appreciation free screening of 2022,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Complimentary advance screenings are a great way to thank military members and their families for their dedication and devotion to our country.”



“Dog” is a buddy comedy that follows the misadventures of two former Army Rangers paired against their will on the road trip of a lifetime. Army Ranger Briggs (Tatum) and Lulu buckle into a 1984 Ford Bronco and race down the Pacific Coast in hopes of making it to a fellow Soldier’s funeral on time.