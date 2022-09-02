Exchange, United Artists to Offer Free Screenings of ‘Dog’ to Select Military Communities

Service members, military families and retirees can fetch a free advance screening of United Artists’ “Dog,” starring Channing Tatum and Lulu, a Belgian Malinois dog, at Reel Time Theaters on select military installations on Feb. 12.
