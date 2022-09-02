Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exchange, United Artists to Offer Free Screenings of ‘Dog’ to Select Military Communities

    Exchange, United Artists to Offer Free Screenings of ‘Dog’ to Select Military Communities

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Ryan Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Service members, military families and retirees can fetch a free advance screening of United Artists’ “Dog,” starring Channing Tatum and Lulu, a Belgian Malinois dog, at Reel Time Theaters on select military installations on Feb. 12.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 11:18
    Photo ID: 7042135
    VIRIN: 220209-D-ZZ999-0001
    Resolution: 1500x622
    Size: 342.3 KB
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exchange, United Artists to Offer Free Screenings of ‘Dog’ to Select Military Communities, by Ryan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Exchange, United Artists to Offer Free Screenings of &lsquo;Dog&rsquo; to Select Military Communities

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT