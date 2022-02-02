Naval Weapons Station Yorktown conducts Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain exercises

YORKTOWN, Va. – U.S. Navy Sailors, and civilians assigned to Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown conducted force protection (FP) exercises on the installation Feb. 1 and Feb. 2 as part of Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022 (CS-SC22).

CS-SC22 is an annual, two-part FP exercise conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command on all CONUS Navy installations.

Exercises on Feb.1 included a small-boat exercise and a mock protest, which both tested the security protocols and procedures of the base security team, which is composed of highly trained Sailors and civilian security professionals.

“These scenarios provide our security team opportunities to train with varying realistic threats and receive feedback on their performance allowing us to maintain a high level of readiness,” said Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Nate Finkbiner, NWS Yorktown’s Security Department leading chief petty officer.

Day two of the scenarios included testing the emergency operations center response protocols and involved a simulated active shooter drill.

“These scenarios are truly about protecting our most important assets - our people, “ said Capt. Chris Horgan, NWS Yorktown’s commanding officer. “We do that by addressing the ever-changing security environment in which our Sailors and civilians work and live.”

When it comes to ensuring safety during the scenarios, everyone involved is briefed prior to the drills on safety procedures and how to report real-world emergencies should they arise during the training.

“Safety of our people, equipment and facilities is a top priority,” said Finkbiner. “So having skilled trainers out here, dedicated to observing and ensuring the training environment is safe, is key to successful training for our Sailors.”

Measures were taken prior to conducting CS-SC22 to ensure the local Yorktown community was not negatively impacted by the scenarios being conducted on the base.

“We are committed to being a good neighbor in our community,” said Horgan. “Keeping the public informed of potential impacts of the exercise is part of our commitment to the Yorktown community.”

NWS Yorktown’s mission is to provide responsive, quality support for explosive ordnance storage, maintenance, logistics, and support services; expeditionary logistics training and operations; warfare training for sailors, Marines, and other Department of Defense and federal agencies.

