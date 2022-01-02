Naval Weapons Station Yorktown conducts Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain exercises

220201-N-AT101-0031 YORKTOWN, Va. (Feb. 1, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors, and civilians assigned to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown along with Sailors and civilians assigned to Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic conduct a force protection (FP) exercise on installation Feb. 1 as part of Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022 (CS-SC22). CS-SC22 is an annual, two-part FP exercise conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command on all CONUS Navy Installations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maddelin Hamm)

