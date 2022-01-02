220201-N-AT101-0031 YORKTOWN, Va. (Feb. 1, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors, and civilians assigned to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown along with Sailors and civilians assigned to Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic conduct a force protection (FP) exercise on installation Feb. 1 as part of Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022 (CS-SC22). CS-SC22 is an annual, two-part FP exercise conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command on all CONUS Navy Installations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maddelin Hamm)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 10:12
|Photo ID:
|7038674
|VIRIN:
|220201-N-AT101-0031
|Resolution:
|3008x2008
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown Conducts Citadel Shield Solid Curtain Exercises, by PO1 Maddelin Hamm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Naval Weapons Station Yorktown conducts Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain exercises
