    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown Conducts Citadel Shield Solid Curtain Exercises

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Maddelin Hamm 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    220201-N-AT101-0031 YORKTOWN, Va. (Feb. 1, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors, and civilians assigned to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown along with Sailors and civilians assigned to Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic conduct a force protection (FP) exercise on installation Feb. 1 as part of Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022 (CS-SC22). CS-SC22 is an annual, two-part FP exercise conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command on all CONUS Navy Installations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maddelin Hamm)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown Conducts Citadel Shield Solid Curtain Exercises, by PO1 Maddelin Hamm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

