Naval Safety Command Established

NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 4, 2022) ─ Marking a significant new chapter, the Naval Safety Command (NAVSAFECOM) was established during an official ceremony at Joint Forces Staff College today. The command, formerly known as Naval Safety Center, bears increased authorities and responsibilities.



NAVSAFECOM will serve as the naval enterprise lead for non-nuclear safety standards, expertise and oversight of the Navy and Marine Corps Safety Management System (SMS). The command will operate with the requisite authorities and responsibilities to establish an SMS that provides defense-in-depth and ensures the naval enterprise is both safe to operate and operating safely.



These changes reflect the continued emphasis the Department of the Navy places on safety. By elevating the organization to a command construct, NAVSAFECOM now has the authority to establish Echelon I safety and risk management policy and the ability to conduct formal, independent assurance functions from Echelon II through unit-level commands to evaluate risk control systems and continuous self-improvement.



Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday presided over the ceremony and delivered remarks as the keynote speaker.



“The significance of today’s Establishment can be summarized simply: a vital change to the way our Navy conducts its vital mission, a mission that is growing in importance every single day,” Gilday said. “Naval Safety Command will enhance our ability to safely operate across the globe, and in turn help accelerate America’s advantage at sea.”



Much has changed and evolved in the Navy and Marine Corps in the last 70 years since the naval safety activity’s inception, however, mission readiness remains a constant need.



Leadership seeks to enhance the Navy’s and Marine Corps ‘safety posture and better prepare for high-end, sustained maritime combat at sea. The deployment of a revised SMS ensures risk management, problem-solving, and critical thinking are encouraged at the enterprise, unit, and individual levels; that accountability for risk is at the appropriate level; and that assurance and regulatory processes met. As part of this change, the NAVSAFECOM will assess safety culture at all levels, from individual commands up to the fleet level.



Rear Adm. F.R. “Lucky” Luchtman, commander, Naval Safety Command, commented on the importance of the organization’s journey, roles, responsibilities and increased authority. Luchtman stated the Naval Safety Command ensures the effective communication of the Safety Management System and improve understanding of its importance and relevance to the Navy and Marine Corps.



“We will empower our Sailors, Marines, and civilians by collecting their insights to bolster our safety culture,” Luchtman said. “Ultimately, the Naval Safety Command will serve as a force multiplier of a just culture that incorporates risk management and accountability by all individuals, regardless of rank and position.”



While the organization and its staff are proud of their rich 70-year history, they look towards the future, continuing to innovate and evolve. The establishment of NAVSAFECOM demonstrates the naval enterprise’s dedicated efforts to growth, innovation and fortified readiness.



“Our readiness and strength rely on the continuous innovation and dedicated efforts of all our personnel,” said Command Master Chief Jimmy Hailey. “The Naval Safety Command team is excited about the future and remains committed to helping keep our global warfighters safe.”



Gilday, Luchtman and Hailey unveiled the Naval Safety Command’s new seal during the ceremony. Key elements of the seal include a blue and red shield representing protection across the naval enterprise, blue for the Navy’s dominance on, under and over the maritime domain, and red for the courage and tenacity of the Marine Corps. The globe behind the shield symbolizes naval warriors, wherever they serve worldwide, under the protection of safety principles.



The new command motto featured on the seal, “Enabling Warfighting Readiness,” is a testament to the command’s mission to preserve warfighting capability, combat lethality and enable readiness by working with its stakeholders to identify and mitigate or eliminate hazards to reduce unnecessary risk to people and resources.



“The Naval Safety Command will provide transparency into emerging risk trends and the current safety status of all commands through enhanced risk identification, communication, and accountability, as well as data collection, management, and product dissemination, which will protect our most important resource, our Sailors, Marines, and civilians whose lives we value above all else.” Luchtman said.



For more information or resources from the Naval Safety Command, visit the command website at https://navalsafetycommand.navy.mil.

