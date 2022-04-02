Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Safety Command holds establishment ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    Naval Safety Command holds establishment ceremony

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Weston Mohr 

    Naval Safety Command

    NORFOLK (Feb. 4, 2022) Rear Adm. F.R. Luchtman, commander, Naval Safety Command, speaks during the establishment ceremony for the Naval Safety Command. The Naval Safety Command serves as the naval enterprise lead for non-nuclear safety standards, expertise and oversight of the Navy Safety Management System (SMS). The command will operate with the requisite authorities and responsibilities to establish a SMS that provides defense-in-depth and ensures the Naval enterprise is both safe to operate and operating safely. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class (SW/AW) Weston A. Mohr)

