Rochester native retires from the Indiana National Guard

Indiana National Guard Maj. Daniel Taylor, right, of Rochester and the 38th Infantry Division deputy inspector general, receives the Indiana Distinguished Service Medal during his retirement ceremony from Maj. Gen. Timothy Thombleson, the division’s commanding general, at the Cyclone Division Armory in Indianapolis, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.



Taylor, who deployed in 2019 with the division’s battalion headquarters in support of Operation Spartan Shield, retired from the military after more than 21 years of service to state and nation. Taylor, who enlisted in the active-duty Army in 1995, also deployed with the division in 2009 to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.



Taylor earned many awards in his military career including the Bronze Star, the Meritorious Service Medal twice and the Army Commendation Medal three times. Taylor graduated from Indiana University with a bachelor’s degree in business and human resources management, and he is married to Tara. They have three children.