    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rochester native retires from the Indiana National Guard

    Courtesy Photo | Indiana National Guard Maj. Daniel Taylor, right, of Rochester and the 38th Infantry...... read more read more

    ROCHESTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Story by Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry 

    38th Infantry Division

    Indiana National Guard Maj. Daniel Taylor, right, of Rochester and the 38th Infantry Division deputy inspector general, receives the Indiana Distinguished Service Medal during his retirement ceremony from Maj. Gen. Timothy Thombleson, the division’s commanding general, at the Cyclone Division Armory in Indianapolis, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

    Taylor, who deployed in 2019 with the division’s battalion headquarters in support of Operation Spartan Shield, retired from the military after more than 21 years of service to state and nation. Taylor, who enlisted in the active-duty Army in 1995, also deployed with the division in 2009 to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

    Taylor earned many awards in his military career including the Bronze Star, the Meritorious Service Medal twice and the Army Commendation Medal three times. Taylor graduated from Indiana University with a bachelor’s degree in business and human resources management, and he is married to Tara. They have three children.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 14:28
    Story ID: 413547
    Location: ROCHESTER, IN, US 
