    Rochester native retires from the Indiana National Guard

    ROCHESTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2022

    38th Infantry Division

    Indiana National Guard Maj. Daniel Taylor, right, of Rochester and the 38th Infantry Division deputy inspector general, receives the Indiana Distinguished Service Medal during his retirement ceremony from Maj. Gen. Timothy Thombleson, the division’s commanding general, at the Cyclone Division Armory in Indianapolis, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

    Date Taken: 01.23.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 14:28
    Photo ID: 7024881
    VIRIN: 220122-Z-WN757-8989
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: ROCHESTER, IN, US 
    Hometown: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
    38th Infantry Division
    Indiana National Guard
    retirement ceremony
    inspector general

