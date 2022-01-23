Indiana National Guard Maj. Daniel Taylor, right, of Rochester and the 38th Infantry Division deputy inspector general, receives the Indiana Distinguished Service Medal during his retirement ceremony from Maj. Gen. Timothy Thombleson, the division’s commanding general, at the Cyclone Division Armory in Indianapolis, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.
|01.23.2022
|01.27.2022 14:28
|7024881
|220122-Z-WN757-8989
|1800x1200
|1.81 MB
|ROCHESTER, IN, US
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
|4
|0
This work, Rochester native retires from the Indiana National Guard, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Rochester native retires from the Indiana National Guard
